Sterlite Power acquires VNLTL from PFC Consulting

Sterlite Power has acquired Vapi II North Lakhimpur Transmission Limited (VNLTL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV), from PFC Consulting Limited for an undisclosed sum.
“Through this SPV, the company will execute a large inter-State transmission system (ISTS) project — Western Region Strengthening Scheme-XIX (WRSS-XIX) and North Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme-IX (NERSS-IX), which it won through a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process, under the Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) model for 35 years,” said a company statement.
The Western Region Strengthening Scheme – XIX (WRSS-XIX) involves setting up of 318 ckm of lines and 1000 MVA of transmission capacity.
Commenting on the acquisition, Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said, “Integrating renewable energy to the grid is the need of the hour. This single project with its various sub-elements brings in clean and green energy from solar, nuclear and hydro for people across the western and north eastern region in India. Further it will play a key role in decongesting the Navi Mumbai transmission corridor while catering to the ever-growing needs of the financial capital - Mumbai. Through such strategic projects, we are happy to be building the renewable energy lifeline for the country.”
The North Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme–IX (NERSS-IX), on the other hand, involves strengthening of the north-eastern transmission network by setting up 85 ckm of lines in the states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath