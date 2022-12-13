Sterling Holiday Resorts opens eighth property in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai

December 13, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sterling Holiday Resorts MD & CEO Vikram Lalvani 

Sterling Holiday Resorts said it had opened its eighth resort property in Tamil Nadu ‘Sterling Arunai Anantha Tiruvannamalai’, about 173 km from Chennai. The resort was inaugurated by the company’s MD & CEO Vikram Lalvani and property owner S. Ravindren.

Spread over 3.5 acres, the resort is filled with greenery and boasts of an open-air theatre and landscaped lawns and has 30 rooms, the company said in a statement.

“It can be the ideal getaway from the hustle and bustle of city-life and with a fort, dam, caves and beautiful hillsides other than temples and ashrams, there are many discoveries and experiences to be had here,” Mr. Lalvani said. “It can be an ideal destination for weddings and corporate events,” he added.

CONNECT WITH US