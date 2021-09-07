Business

Sterling Holiday adds more destinations

Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd has added five new destinations located in different regions of the country. With this, Sterling’s inventory will increase to 2,400 rooms in 38 destinations.

This is in line with the brand’s aggressive strategy to double its room inventory to 5,000 by 2025, said Ramesh Ramanathan, CMD, in a statement.

The new resorts are coming up at Alleppey, Gir in Gujarat, Kalimpong in West Bengal, Madurai and Tiruvannamalai.

The resort at Tiruvannamalai is currently open for bookings on the Sterling website, across multiple online travel portals and other channels. For the resorts in Alleppey, Gir, Kalimpong and Madurai, guests can soon make reservations on Sterling’s website.


