Sterling and Wilson Renewable raises ₹1,500 crore via QIP

December 15, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy. Ltd. (SWRE), 40% owned by Reliance Industries Ltd.’s subsidiary Reliance New Energy, has raised ₹1,500 crore through Qualified Institution Placement (QIP) route.

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on December 14, approved the issue and allotment of 4,32,27,665 equity shares of face value ₹ 1 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of ₹347 per equity share (including a premium of ₹346 per equity share).

“The ₹1,500 crore QIP witnessed a strong response from both domestic mutual funds and marquee global FIIs,” the company said in a statement.

Amit Jain, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy said “Last couple of months have been challenging for us as an organisation and the successful completion of the QIP is a significant moment in our journey.”

“Bulk of the proceeds from the QIP will be used to pare down debt furthermore providing us capital to pursue the fast-growing solar EPC markets in India and abroad. The company’s unexecuted order book as of September 30, continues to remain healthy at ₹6,835 crore aided by strong domestic EPC order inflows with a robust and growing bid pipeline in both India and abroad,” he added.

