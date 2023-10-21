Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy September quarter net loss narrows to ₹54.51 crore

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd on Saturday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 54.51 crore in the September 2023 quarter due to higher income.
It had clocked a net loss of Rs 298.71 crore during the September 2022 quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company's total income rose Rs 776.73 crore from Rs 410.80 crore a year ago.
Its expenses increased to Rs 826.68 crore against Rs 719.20 crore in the year-ago period.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited's offerings include EPC solutions for hybrid energy and energy storage.
