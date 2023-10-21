HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy September quarter net loss narrows to ₹54.51 crore

October 21, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd on Saturday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 54.51 crore in the September 2023 quarter due to higher income.

It had clocked a net loss of Rs 298.71 crore during the September 2022 quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose Rs 776.73 crore from Rs 410.80 crore a year ago.

Its expenses increased to Rs 826.68 crore against Rs 719.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited's offerings include EPC solutions for hybrid energy and energy storage.

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.