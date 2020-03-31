Sterling and Wilson promoters pays Rs 500 crore debt

The promoters of Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (SWSL) have repaid another ₹500 crore of the company’s loan outstanding from Sterling and Wilson Private Limited (“SWPL”) and its subsidiary Sterling and Wilson International FZE (“SWFZE”).

“The solar EPC solutions provider has received an additional ₹500 crore, which was facilitated by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited and Khurshed Daruvala (promoters), as per the revised schedule of repayment approved by the board of directors of SWSL and communicated to the stock exchanges earlier,” the company said in filing to the exchanges adding that the proceeds have been utilized to reduce our external borrowings by an equivalent amount.

An amount of ₹1,000 crore had already been repaid from the date of listing till December 31, 2019.

With this, the total repayment stands at ₹1,500 crore (inclusive of principal and interest).

Bikesh Ogra, director and global CEO, said: “When we announced our nine months’ results in February 2020, we were one of the first few companies to have felt the impact of COVID19 pandemic, as the dispatches from China for the solar PV panels and other equipment related to solar projects had been impacted. Even under those circumstances, we had guided that the last quarter will be our best quarter for FY 20, both in terms of revenue as well as profit, which we are confident of achieving,”

The company has to pay another ₹500 crore by June 30, 2020 and the balance by September 30,2020.

“The situation in China has improved substantially, ever since, and the dispatches for all equipment including the solar PV panels have already commenced for countries currently unaffected by the lockdowns. However, that said, since our operations are spread over more than 25 countries, COVID19 is likely to affect, delivery of materials and project execution for the countries which continue to go under lockdown. We are monitoring the situation closely to see how to complete execution of the projects with the least of disruptions,” Mr. Ogra added.

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited closed up 3.62% to ₹1,028.17 on the BSE in a firm Mumbai market on Tuesday.