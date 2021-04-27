Stellantis announces key appointments

Chennai

27 April 2021 22:52 IST

Stellantis, one of the world largest automakers, on Tuesday announced key leadership appointments for its operations in India and the Asia Pacific region.

Roland Bouchara has been appointed as CEO & MD for Stellantis in India with full responsibility for the Jeep and Citroen national sales companies (NSCs) coupled with the group’s manufacturing operations, it said in a statement.

Since 2017, Mr. Bouchara had successfully led the Citroen India operations that included the recent launch of Citreon’s first product in India – the new Citroen C5 Aircross.

Partha Datta will assume responsibility for engineering, design, R&D operations across the India & Asia Pacific Region. Since 2019, Mr. Datta had led FCA India as president and MD, including the successful launch of the new Jeep Compass and locally assembled Jeep Wrangler.

Carl Smiley, chief operating officer, Stellantis India and Asia Pacific, announced the appointments.

Stellantis N.V. is a multinational automotive manufacturer formed in 2021 following the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with the Groupe PSA.