GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Steelmakers seek higher tariffs as Chinese imports surge

The world's second-biggest crude steel producer became a net importer of the alloy in the fiscal year through March 2024 and the trend has continued into the current year

Published - September 27, 2024 03:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters
Representational image of a steel plant.

Representational image of a steel plant. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Steelmakers have called on the government to double tariffs on steel imports to curb a surge in cheaper steel shipments from China, according to a letter from an industry association seen by Reuters.

The world's second-biggest crude steel producer became a net importer of the alloy in the fiscal year through March 2024 and the trend has continued into the current year.

Steel industry says surge in imports 'warning signal' for country's Atmanirbhar mission

Finished steel imports from China hit a seven-year high over April-August while overall finished steel imports hit a six-year high of 3.7 million metric tons.

In a letter dated Sept. 2, the Indian Steel Association (ISA) called on Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman to double the customs duty on steel imports to 15%.

ISA represents major steel producers such as JSW Steel , Tata Steel, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India and state-run Steel Authority of India.

"Industry is concerned about the surge in imports of steel into India at predatory prices and the threat posed by China's downturn," ISA said in the letter to Sitharaman.

The trend of cheaper steel imports is likely to continue, ISA said.

"There is an imminent threat of further surge in imports in the coming months," ISA said.

As surplus Chinese steel makes its way into global markets, Japanese and European steel makers have sought import curbs. In the U.S., a 25% tariff on Chinese steel takes effect on Friday.

Steel minister H.D. Kumaraswamy this month said Indian steel makers were "suffering" because of cheaper imports.

In its letter, ISA also urged Sitharaman to impose an extra 25% import tax on steel.

ISA has also sought the removal of the "lesser duty rule" under which the import duty should be fixed at a level only to avoid injury to Indian producers rather than fixing the import tax at a higher rate.

The Ministry of Finance and ISA did not respond to Reuters emails seeking comment.

Published - September 27, 2024 03:16 am IST

Related Topics

business (general) / imports / iron and steel

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.