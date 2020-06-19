Stay at home, consult lawyer in real time

LawRato.com, a legal-tech company known for its lawyer search platform, has launched a new service that allows people to consult expert lawyers on a video call in real time while sitting at home.

This comes at a time when many companies and industries are tweaking their business models to reach out to people who are not ready to venture out of their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, many unprecedented legal issues have cropped up across the nation, due to the pandemic and the consequential pan-India lockdown in operation from the month of March 2020,” stated a release by the company.

“The common man has been stuck at home, or advised to stay home in order to save himself and his loved ones from catching the disease.

Under such conditions, it is next to impossible to physically attend consultations with lawyers for the very many new and old legal problems,” it added.

Interestingly, the company is offering the initial consultation entirely free- of-cost.

The video consultation service is available on the website of the company wherein one can key in the type of legal issue and then select the option of ‘video consult now.’ Thereafter, the person will be connected to the lawyer specialising in the type of legal matter that was keyed in by the person.

“... the common man would now be able to consult an expert lawyer face-to-face with the help of technology, without having to physically visit the lawyer’s office for appointment,” said Rohan Mahajan, founder, LawRato.com.