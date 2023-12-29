States, UTs to borrow ₹4,13,452 crore in Q4, RBI draws weekly auction schedule

December 29, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in consultation with the State Governments/Union Territories (UTs), on Friday announces that the quantum of total market borrowings by the State Governments/UTs for the quarter January – March 2024, would be to the tune of ₹4,13,452 crore. Accordingly the RBI has drawn the weekly schedule of auctions to be held during the quarter along with the name of States/UTs who have confirmed participation and tentative amounts indicated by them, the central bank said.

The RBI has also announced to auction Government of India Treasury Bills worth ₹3,93,000 for the Central government during this period.

