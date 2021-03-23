States to get ₹30,000-cr. in GST dues

The Centre will release ₹30,000 crore as GST compensation to States this month, from the compensation cess collections during the year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Lok Sabha.

The pending compensation dues to States for 2020-21 are expected to be more than ₹77,000 crore, the Minister added.

“The GST Compensation due to States from April 2020 to January 2021 is ₹2,17,844 crore, and back-to-back loans released to States to meet the compensation shortfall are ₹1,10,208 crore,” she said,

“So, the compensation likely due to States and UTs in FY2020-21 is ₹77,636 crore,” she said.