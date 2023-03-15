ADVERTISEMENT

States identified for PM MITRA scheme to be announced soon: Piyush Goyal

March 15, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha

The Ministry of Textiles will shortly name the States identified for implementation of Prime Minister MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) scheme, Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

Inaugurating a three-day Global Textile Conclave, organised by Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, the Minister said the States are identified through the challenge route and the PM MITRA parks will provide the best eco system for the textile industry to be collectively present in one location, with plug-and-play infrastructure, and improve the competitiveness of the textile value chain. It will also give boost to the five F (farm, fibre, factory, fashion, foreign) vision of the Prime Minister.

Listing the schemes implemented by the Ministry for the textile industry, he said recently an additional amount of ₹500 crore was allocated for the Scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies on Export of Garments and Made-ups (RoSCTL) from the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme.

The vision for 2030 is to achieve economic value of $250 billion in production and $100 billion in export of textiles, apparel, and related products and this is achievable though the industry faced a small set back in the current year, he said.

Mr. Goyal also urged the industry to focus on sustainability and circular economy.

