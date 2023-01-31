ADVERTISEMENT

Start-ups are the spine of new India: Economic Survey

January 31, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Start-ups are being envisioned as the spine of ‘new India’ as they encouraged youth to become job creators rather than job seekers, according to the Economic Survey 2023.

Capitalising on the digital infrastructure, India has emerged as one of the world’s most vibrant destinations for start-up ecosystems, the survey said.

With the highest fintech adoption rate of 87% among the public compared with the global average of 64%, India had gained the third place in digital payments only after the U.S. and China, signifying that the country had an untapped market, according to the survey.

FY15 could be considered a turning point for the Indian start-up environment while the year 2021 marked the completion of five years of the Start-up India scheme, it said. The country now has more than 84,000 recognised start-ups, most of them focused on specialised and high-value services, including space technology and satellites services.

