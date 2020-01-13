Start-up to automate Airbus’ recruitment

Airbus has signed a contract with Traxof Technologies, a start-up, to automate the talent acquisition process for its Information Management (IM) organisations in India and Europe.

Traxof was part of Airbus' start-up acceleration programme offered by Airbus BizLab, a global aerospace business accelerator where start-ups and Airbus intrapreneurs speed up the transformation of innovative ideas into valuable businesses.

Since its inception in 2015, Airbus BizLab has accelerated some 72 start-ups and 54 internal projects, which have raised a combined €23.5 million, the company said.

Anand E Stanley, president and managing director, Airbus India & South Asia, said Indian start-ups were extraordinarily competent, competitive and entrepreneurial in spirit.

“All they need is some supportive acceleration to achieve viability and scale. Airbus BizLab has been providing this support to Indian start-ups with great results,'' he said.

Traxof’s cloud-based, automated desktop and mobile-based solution provides real-time visibility and monitoring of recruitment processes to support the planned ramp up of IM resources, especially in India for Airbus’s digitalisation.

The platform also allows the harmonisation of workflows of different stakeholders to optimise the process, Airbus said.