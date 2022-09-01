Start-up Soptle raises funds for expansion

ADVERTISEMENT

Soptle, a B2B retail commerce platform, said it had raised an undisclosed amount of fund in the angel round led by Soonicorn LLP and a clutch of executives from the logistics sector.

The start-up said it helps consumer goods companies distribute products through its network of over 15,000 retailers across the country and has about 400 distributors and 60 manufacturers on its platform.

“We have a unique distribution approach to building India’s largest FMCG distribution SaaS platform that activates critical connections between FMCG manufacturers and distributors/wholesale as well as retailers,” said Pravas Chandragiri, founder & CEO, Soptle.

“It also enables FMCG manufacturers to supply products to millions of retailers all over India, creating powerful, positive change for these stakeholders,” he added.

The funds raised will be used to expand the firm’s distribution network across the country, scale product capabilities and to hire more people.