Start-up Proeon raises ₹17.5 crore in seed round

Sattvaponics Solutions Private Ltd., which operates food ingredients start-up Proeon, said it has raised ₹17.5 crore as seed capital from a clutch of investors. The funds will be utilised to enhance growth and set up a research lab in the Netherlands, filing IP, scaling up production and expanding the team, the firm said in a statement.

The funding round, led by entrepreneur Shaival Desai, also saw participation from Flowstate Ventures, Peak Sustainability Venture Fund I (executed by Samir Shah on behalf of the Fund), Waoo Partners (Pratul Shroff family office), and other angel investors.

Existing investor Sanjaya Mariwala, MD of OmniActive Health Technologies Ltd., also participated in this round..

“We are at the centre of creating next-gen plant protein ingredients. Our immediate focus would be expanding presence in the markets of North America and Europe, where the shift to plant proteins is accelerating at an unprecedented pace,” said founders Kevin Parekh and Ashish Korde in a statement.