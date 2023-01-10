Start-up Park+ raises ₹140 crore in series C round

January 10, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MUMBAI

Park+, a super app for car owners, has announced the closure of its series C round by raising ₹140 crore led by Epiq Capital II.

Matrix Partners India & Sequoia Capital India also participated in the round, the entity said.

“The funds will be utilised to expand Park+’s presence to over 100 cities, to hire over 200 employees and expand services verticals,” it added.

Park+ helps car owners finding a parking spot, tracking challans, recharging FASTag, renewing insurance, car cleaning and car maintenance.

Amit Lakhotia, founder & CEO said, “The confidence shown by our investors in this round is a reflection of their conviction in our business model. We took up car ownership related problems, which no one was ready or willing to solve. We today host the largest community of car owners in India with 60 lakh cars, on our app.”