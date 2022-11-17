  1. EPaper
Start-up NeutralGarage raises $1.45 million in seed round

November 17, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Start-up NeuralGarage said it had raised $1.45 million in a seed round led by Exfinity Ventures.  The firm is currently building ‘VisualDubä’ solution that is likely to benefit content creators across the board, globally.

The seed round saw participation from angel investors RAAY Global (Amit Patni Family Office), Vishal Agarwal and Raj Kulasingam (iconic global investor duo V&R), Anand Singh (Elios & Nexus Global Fund), Sarath Sura (Sunn91 Ventures), Sachin Jain, Narendra Soni (ex-KPMG) and Kejal Shah (ex Avendus PE). 

The funds secured in the seed round will be used to enhance its capabilities by investing in talent across R&D, engineering and product, the firm said.

Mandar Natekar, co-founder and CEO, NeuralGarage said, “VisualDubä intends to make non-native content native, help content creators and long format platforms in localisation of content, make dubbed content look realistic and offer a delightful experience for viewers.”

“We see this technology being adopted globally by content platforms and studios, advertising agencies, broadcasting networks, edutech platforms and creators of L&D content,” he added.

