Start-up Instrive Softlabs selected for govt’s innovation challenge

10 July 2020 18:42 IST

City-based start-up Instrive Softlabs Pvt. Ltd and its product HydraMeet have been selected by as one of the five finalists by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) for the innovation challenge for the development of an indigenous and secure video-conferencing solution.

The challenge attracted about 1,980 entries from leading corporates and start-ups from all the States. Instrive Softlabs qualified for the semi-finals along with 12 companies that included Peoplelink, HCL and Zoho. The final event will be held soon, said the company in a statement.

