Start-up gives hope to stroke survivors amid lockdown

During the lockdown, when brain stroke survivors could not visit a physiotherapy clinic or summon physiotherapists for continuing with treatment, SynPhNe (Synergistic Physio Neuro), a Digital Neurological Therapeutics start-up specialising in wearable technology solutions and therapy devices, changed its business model to help with their rehabilitation.

Patients with brain injury and those suffering from Parkinson’s disease require continual therapy, both for improving their condition and preventing regression. But due to the lockdown, many could not access the crucial service.

“Since the time of the COVID-19 outbreak, we transformed into an online therapy model. At this time, we noticed great deterioration in the condition of stroke patients because they needed regular sessions, but were apprehensive of exterior human contact,” Abhijeet Pandit, director & CEO, SynPhNe India Pvt. Ltd. told The Hindu.

“Therefore, we shifted to online therapy. This benefited the older patients. They have become adaptable to the device,” he added.

With safety instructions, the company provided its device and monitoring equipment on a rent of ₹25,000 a month and even remotely monitored the physiotherapy sessions, besides connecting with doctors for advice via online platforms.

“The device works on the principle of neuroplasticity and patients can use it themselves with some training. Since it could be used at home, a patient can have two sessions a day in contrast to the regular physiotherapy sessions which is usually about 3 sessions a week,” he said.

“This device creates outcomes which are not found in conventional therapies. It gives real-time access for patients to see on screen what is happening inside while performing exercises with the device,” he said.

Developed in Singapore with 12 years of research, the device was introduced in India in 2019. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, SynPhNe conducted offline therapies when patients would come to centres located at hospitals.

Usually neuro patients need 2-3 years of therapy, but with the company’s technological intervention, people, on a case-to-case basis can be seen improving in half of that time.

Having completed over 3,500 hours of therapy, the company is now planning to expand in India, starting from West, South and North.