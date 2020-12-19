Business

Start-up Cover It Up raises ₹3.5 cr.

Special Correspondent Chennai 19 December 2020 19:02 IST
Updated: 19 December 2020 19:02 IST

City based Merchandise start-up Cover It Up has raised ₹3.5 crore from angel investors to scale up its business.

Founded by Ronak Sarda, Cover It Up plans to use the funds to strengthen operations through hiring, focusing on R&D and enhancing the existing product range, said the company in a statement.

The company makes customised smartphone cases, unisex T-shirts, hoodies, journals, airpod cases, notebooks and yearly planners. It has a tie up with some leading global brands such as FRIENDS, Star Wars, Loony Tunes, DC Universe, Marvel, Harry Potter, Warner Bros and Disney among others.

