Start up B2B firm CGCS to hire over 200 staff

Start-up Circular Global Communication Services Private Ltd., (CGCS) which is into B2B services, said it will recruit over 200 employees in six months to grow its base in India.

The company said it will shortly open its offices in Mumbai and Noida in the NCR.

Anjani Kumar Srivastava, chairman and director, CGCS Global, said, “We already have our registered office at Lucknow and have plans to open a corporate office in Mumbai which will be followed by a branch office in Noida in the near future.”

He said the company has plans to open branches in several countries, including Estonia, Dubai, USA and London in the near future.


