Starbucks plans to have 1,000 stores in India by 2028, to double employee base to 8,600

January 09, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata Starbucks Private Ltd. has announced plans to operate 1,000 stores in India by 2028, or one new store opening every three days, to expand its presence in the county. The company has also announced plans to double its employee base by that time.

The company, a 50:50 joint-venture between Starbucks Coffee Company and Tata Consumer Products Ltd., which opened its first store in India in 2012, now operates about 390 stores across 54 Indian cities, with approximately 4,300 partners (employees).

“India’s strategic importance as one of Starbucks’ fastest-growing markets globally will see Starbucks doubling-down on its presence in the market,” the company said in a statement.

To help achieve its target of 1,000 stores by 2028, the company would double its workforce to approximately 8,600 partners, enter tier-2 and tier-3 Indian cities, and expand drive-thrus at airports and its 24-hour store footprint to serve customers where they are.

Laxman Narasimhan, chief executive officer, Starbucks in a statement said, “Over the past 11 years, the India market has grown to become one of Starbucks’ fastest-growing markets in the world. With a growing middle class, we are proud to help cultivate the evolving coffee culture while honouring its rich heritage.”

“With our trusted business partner, Tata, and our green apron partners, we are well-positioned to capture the limitless opportunities as we open one store every three days in India and further our aspiration to become truly global,” he added.

Following the success of Starbucks Reserve Fort Mumbai, that opened in 2022, Tata Starbucks will open the second Starbucks Reserve store this year as part of its long-term commitment to elevate the coffee experience in India.

Sunil D’Souza, CEO & managing director, Tata Consumer Products said, “As we move into the next chapter of growth, we will continue to develop India’s coffee culture to deepen connections with our customers, while innovating to bring our unique Indian offerings to the global stage.”

Sushant Dash, Chief Executive Officer, Tata Starbucks said the company was entering its next chapter of growth. “With partners forming the heartbeat of our organization and shaping our success in India, we will continue to make meaningful investments that bridge a better future for all partners,” he added.