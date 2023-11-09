HamberMenu
Star Housing Finance to raise ₹60 crore

November 09, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Star Housing Finance Ltd. (Star HFL), said it has received board approval for capital raise of ₹60 crore, subject to shareholders’ approval, to fuel its growth and expansion plans.

The company will raise the capital from a diverse set of investors, including High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), institutional investors, and a prominent family house via issuance of convertible warrants through preferential allotment on private placement basis, it said in a statement.

“The company plans to use the capital to double its growth trajectory, bolster its brand presence, and attract top-tier talent to strengthen its leadership team, diversify its loan portfolio, invest in cutting-edge technology solutions, and intensify its market presence across critical regions,” it said.

Kalpesh Dave, CEO, Star HFL said, “This funding will be pivotal in accelerating our growth plans, enabling us to reach new milestones and serve our customers better.” 

“We shall work towards building a solid base to enhance leverage to achieve an asset size of ₹500 crore (Systemically Important Home Finance Company) as the first milestone and beyond,” he added.

