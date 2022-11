Star Health and Allied Health Insurance Co. Ltd. reported standalone net profit for the second quarter stood at ₹93 crore. The insurer had posted a loss of ₹170 crore in the year-earlier period.

During the period, gross written premium rose by 11% to ₹3,193 crore. Net income from investment contracted to ₹121 crore from ₹183 crore, it said in a filing. Solvency ratio improved to 1.95 from 1.52.