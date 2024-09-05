GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Star Health rolls out Insurance Policy in Braille

Published - September 05, 2024 12:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Star Health Insurance and Allied Insurance Company Limited Managing Director and CEO Anand Roy and Bollant Industries Co-Founder and Chairman Srikanth Bolla during the launch of India’s First Health Insurance Policy in Braille, at Trident Hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Star Health Insurance and Allied Insurance Company Limited Managing Director and CEO Anand Roy and Bollant Industries Co-Founder and Chairman Srikanth Bolla during the launch of India’s First Health Insurance Policy in Braille, at Trident Hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., announced the launch of India’s first insurance policy ‘Special Care Gold’ in Braille to meet the unique needs of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

This is a significant step towards ensuring that the visually-impaired and blind diaspora can access information and make independent decisions on matters related to their health and finance, said the private insurer in a statement.

The policy document was produced in collaboration with the National Association of the Blind. The policy offers tailored coverage for individuals with 40% or more disability, including those with physical, sensory or cognitive impairments. It covers essential medical treatments and support services.

Star Health also launched a diversity and financial inclusivity drive to economically empower the 34 million diaspora of visually impaired, blind individuals in India with income generation opportunities. It is committed to supporting this unserved, marginalised section of society with training and upskilling to enable them to become health insurance agents with the company.

Published - September 05, 2024 12:01 am IST

