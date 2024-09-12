Star Health, Policybazaar unveil 5-year health insurance plan

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., in association with Policybazaar announced the introduction of ‘Super Star’, a personalised health insurance plan with a five-year policy term for individuals and families alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a digital-only product available through the Policybazaar website and Star Health’s online portal here, the private insurer said in a statement.

PB Fintech Joint Group CEO Sarbvir Singh said that the Super Star policy had been unveiled to address the need for flexible and comprehensive health insurance critical.

The Super Star plan has multiple sum insured options ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹1 crore. Customers will get up to 7.5% discount while purchasing the same policy for their parents or parents-in-law. Policyholders can avail a 15% discount on premiums when opting for treatment at a network of preferred hospitals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.