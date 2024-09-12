GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Star Health, Policybazaar unveil 5-year health insurance plan

Published - September 12, 2024 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Star Health and Allied Insurance MD & CEO Anand Roy and PB Fintech Joint Group CEO Sarbvir Singh at the launch of ‘Super Star‘ insurance plan.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., in association with Policybazaar announced the introduction of ‘Super Star’, a personalised health insurance plan with a five-year policy term for individuals and families alike.

This is a digital-only product available through the Policybazaar website and Star Health’s online portal here, the private insurer said in a statement.

PB Fintech Joint Group CEO Sarbvir Singh said that the Super Star policy had been unveiled to address the need for flexible and comprehensive health insurance critical.

The Super Star plan has multiple sum insured options ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹1 crore. Customers will get up to 7.5% discount while purchasing the same policy for their parents or parents-in-law. Policyholders can avail a 15% discount on premiums when opting for treatment at a network of preferred hospitals.

