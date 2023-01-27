Star Health, PNB renew corporate agency tie-up

January 27, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Mumbai

Star Health and Allied Insurance said it has renewed its corporate agency tie-up with Punjab National Bank (PNB) for a long-term period.

Under this agreement, Star Health’s health insurance products will be available through the bank’s extensive distribution network of about 10,000 branches across the country, providing customers with a one-stop solution for all their health insurance needs.

Biju Menon, Joint Executive Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd, said, “With this strategic tie-up, we endeavour to expand our reach to offer quality health insurance products and services to PNB’s customers. This initiative will be a significant milestone in empowering customers to financially safeguard themselves from rising healthcare costs.”