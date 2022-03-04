Star Health approves appointment of V. Jagannathan as its chairman

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., has approved the appointment of V. Jagannathan as its chairman with immediate effect.

On Friday, the board approved the appointment of its whole time director and CEO Mr . Jagannathan also as the chairman with immediate effect until the remainder of his tenure i.e., June 16, 2025, it said in a regulatory filing.

The appointment, however, needs to be ratified by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. Mr. Jagannathan is a veteran of the insurance industry with over 50 years of experience. He has held various positions including that of the Chairman cum Managing Director of United India Insurance before starting Star Health.