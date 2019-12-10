Stanza Living raises Rs 40 crore debt financing from Alteria Capital

Stanza Living, a shared accommodation company, has raised $5.7 million (₹40 crore) in debt financing from Alteria Capital. This is in addition to the $4.3 million (₹30 crore) raised earlier this year from Alteria.

So far, the company has raised funding to the tune of $70 million from global investors like Falcon Edge Capital, Sequoia Capital, Accel, Matrix Partners and Alteria Capital.

The company is on an aggressive growth path and has an inventory of more than 47,500 beds in less than three years across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Indore, Vadodra and Dehradun.

Anindya Dutta, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Stanza Living, said, “The capital infusion will enable us to further increase the pace of our strategic growth across markets through organic and inorganic measures.”

“As we continue to focus on transforming the shared accommodation sector in India. We have scaled our high-quality living experience by over 400 times in just 2.5 years of operations and will continue deepening access to consumers across the country” said Sandeep Dalmia, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Stanza Living.