ADVERTISEMENT

StanChart to provide supply-chain finance to Tata passenger EV dealers

November 06, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MUMBAI

Currently, Standard Chartered Bank offers inventory funding limits to ICE dealerships of Tata Motors across its Passenger and Commercial Vehicle businesses.

The Hindu Bureau

Workers install the electric motor inside a Tata Nexon electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the Tata Motors plant in Pune, India. File Photo | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Standard Chartered Bank, India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Motors to offer supply chain finance Solutions for the auto maker’s passenger Electric Vehicle (EV) dealers.

Currently, Standard Chartered Bank offers inventory funding limits to ICE dealerships of Tata Motors across its Passenger and Commercial Vehicle businesses.

As per the MoU, the bank will extend additional limits to the dealers exclusively for procurement of EVs from Tata Motors, through its subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ankur Khurana, Managing Director & Co-Head, Client Coverage, India, Standard Chartered Bank, said, “This [extension of the facility] augurs well for our strategy to support sustainable industries, and is yet another testimony of our long-standing engagement with Tata Motors and the Tata Group, which spans over many decades and represents one of our most valued relationships globally.”

 Dhiman Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “The EV customers today expect a differentiated experience at various touch points in their ownership journey with the brand.”

“As leaders of the 4-wheeler EV space, we are committed to working with the right partners in our effort to further grow the market,” he said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US