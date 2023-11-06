HamberMenu
StanChart to provide supply-chain finance to Tata passenger EV dealers

Currently, Standard Chartered Bank offers inventory funding limits to ICE dealerships of Tata Motors across its Passenger and Commercial Vehicle businesses.

November 06, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Workers install the electric motor inside a Tata Nexon electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the Tata Motors plant in Pune, India. File Photo | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Standard Chartered Bank, India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Motors to offer supply chain finance Solutions for the auto maker’s passenger Electric Vehicle (EV) dealers.

As per the MoU, the bank will extend additional limits to the dealers exclusively for procurement of EVs from Tata Motors, through its subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML).

Ankur Khurana, Managing Director & Co-Head, Client Coverage, India, Standard Chartered Bank, said, “This [extension of the facility] augurs well for our strategy to support sustainable industries, and is yet another testimony of our long-standing engagement with Tata Motors and the Tata Group, which spans over many decades and represents one of our most valued relationships globally.”

 Dhiman Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “The EV customers today expect a differentiated experience at various touch points in their ownership journey with the brand.”

“As leaders of the 4-wheeler EV space, we are committed to working with the right partners in our effort to further grow the market,” he said. 

