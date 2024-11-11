Stanchart opens second International Banking Centre in Chennai

Standard Chartered announced the launch of its second international banking centre for Global Indians in Chennai and plans to open more centres in key hubs within the next 12-18 months, said a top official.

“The international banking centre aims to cater to the unique needs of affluent and high net worth individuals by offering tailored cross border investment and wealth lending solutions,” Managing Director, Head of Wealth and Retail Banking India and South India Aditya Mandloi said during an interaction.

“These centres will provide exclusive access to offshore investment opportunities, enabling clients to diversify their portfolios across the global markets,” he said.

Managing Director Head of Private Bank, Affluent and Branch Distribution Network and NRI Nitin Chengappa said that these centres are dedicated spaces within the bank branches focussed on providing cross border wealth solutions. It will provide a multi-market gateway for clients by leveraging its international wealth centres in Singapore, UAE, Hong Kong, Jersey (UK) and India.

Mr. Chengappa said that they are planning to open international banking centres in Kolkata, New Delhi and in niche markets such as Kerala, Punjab and Gujarat in 12-18 months.

