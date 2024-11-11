ADVERTISEMENT

Stanchart opens second International Banking Centre in Chennai

Published - November 11, 2024 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Standard Chartered Managing Director, Head of Wealth and Retail Banking India and South India Aditya Mandloi and Managing Director Head of Private Bank, Affluent and Branch Distribution Network and NRI Nitin Chengappa during a press interaction in Chennai

Standard Chartered announced the launch of its second international banking centre for Global Indians in Chennai and plans to open more centres in key hubs within the next 12-18 months, said a top official.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The international banking centre aims to cater to the unique needs of affluent and high net worth individuals by offering tailored cross border investment and wealth lending solutions,” Managing Director, Head of Wealth and Retail Banking India and South India Aditya Mandloi said during an interaction.

“These centres will provide exclusive access to offshore investment opportunities, enabling clients to diversify their portfolios across the global markets,” he said.

Managing Director Head of Private Bank, Affluent and Branch Distribution Network and NRI Nitin Chengappa said that these centres are dedicated spaces within the bank branches focussed on providing cross border wealth solutions. It will provide a multi-market gateway for clients by leveraging its international wealth centres in Singapore, UAE, Hong Kong, Jersey (UK) and India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Chengappa said that they are planning to open international banking centres in Kolkata, New Delhi and in niche markets such as Kerala, Punjab and Gujarat in 12-18 months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US