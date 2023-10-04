Stakeholders step into new cotton season amid uncertainties

October 04, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As freshly-picked cotton trickles into the market with the commencement of the new season (October 2023 to September 2024), farmers, traders, and the textile industry are waiting to see how production, demand, and price trends will evolve.

In Telangana, farmers say the production is expected to be better than last year. However, Haryana cotton crop is said to be affected by pink bollworm infestation. Rainfall deficit is expected to impact production in Karnataka. The feedback is mixed in Maharashtra and Gujarat, with reports of extreme dry weather affecting crops in some areas while the production may be good in others.

Meanwhile, the main consumer of cotton in the country, the textile industry, continues to stare at weak demand.

Asked about the outlook for the cotton year, a senior official in the Ministry of Textiles said, “Some challenges [are there]. However, still feedback flowing in.”

According to Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Chairman and Managing Director L. K. Gupta, the area under cotton has reduced slightly, from 130 lakh hectare last year to 124 lakh hectare this year.

“[In] Haryana and Punjab, there is infestation (of pink bollworm). We are ascertaining (the infestation) in other areas. The arrivals today is 25,000 bales from the Northern belt. The quality is slightly poor because of infestation,” he said.

While excess rain affected the crop in Madhya Pradesh, dry weather had an impact in Karnataka. “The next 10-15 days is crucial for the crop,” he said.

Though there were no rains in August, the spell that came towards the end of the month had helped. “This year’s production should be almost the same as last year,” he said.

Jaipal, a farmer in Telangana who sowed cotton on 10 acre and will start picking by the end of October, said farmers in that State managed the crop in July with the available water and the rainfall thereafter ensured good production.

They were also able to control pink bollworm spread. “The prices were very good in the year before last year. Last year, we sold at almost minimum support price. This year, we expect ₹8,000 — ₹10,000 a quintal. The production this year will be better than last year,” he said. Yet, there is a slight drop in area under cotton cultivation because farmers in the State find chilli more remunerative compared with cotton, he added.

President of the All India Cotton FPOs Association Manish Daga said cotton growers were aware that it was an El Nino year and that there would be low rainfall. But, the extreme weather led to drying of crops in central parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

“This can result in a 20% loss in production...There was excess plantation and the impact will even out production. The actual picture will be available by the end of October,” he said. Though the pink bollworm issue was first reported in Punjab, it has affected crop more in Haryana. “There can be 20% to 25% crop loss,” he said. The impact on quality of cotton will hit prices too.

Nishanth A. Asher, secretary of the Indian Cotton Federation, and Nikhil Choudhary, a ginner from Malkapur in Maharashtra, said the overall cotton situation was good at present. Production may be slightly lower than last year and prices are likely to remain the same as last season. But, the main challenge is demand from the textile industry.

According to S. K. Sundararaman, chairman of the Southern India Mills’ Association, the 2022-2023 cotton season ended in September with physical arrivals of 330 lakh bales. Exports should have been only 20 lakh bales though the Committee on Cotton Production and Consumption expected it to be about 30 lakh bales. So, the opening stock for this year should be almost 45 lakh bales.

On the industry demand, the offtake in regular markets is very less as exports are yet to pick up and festival season domestic demand is also not much. “Everything is muted -demand and production of cotton,” he said.

Rahul Mehta, chief mentor of the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India, said the demand for garments picked up slightly in the last two weeks. “The situation is better than the extremely grim situation in the beginning of September. But, we are not out of the woods yet. The festival season sales may touch or just cross last year levels in the domestic market.” There was a high volume of sales last festival season. Inflation has not increased garment costs much. But, it is high prices of other products that is affecting garment purchase too. Domestic demand is likely to revive by December.

Mr. Sundararaman added that if textile and apparel exports are to reach $100 billion by 2030, export of cotton-based textiles should double. This means cotton production should increase. “The non-viscose manmade fibre story will be decade-long in the making. Till then cotton textiles should keep growing and that requires efforts from all sections of the cotton sector,” he said. Though global brands are talking about traceability of cotton in textile and apparel exports, they are moving towards cost. The international market dictates the prices.”

“No segment in the cotton value chain can function in isolation. Cotton yield in India has to increase 40% and at least20 % can be achieved in a year only by weeding out spurious seeds and ensuring farmers get only quality seeds. The government has formed the Textile Advisory Group and is taking steps to increase cotton production and quality. “But, it is not on a mission mode. There is no urgency,” he said.