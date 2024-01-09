ADVERTISEMENT

Staffing firm DISYS rebranded as Dexian India

January 09, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

U.S. based Dexian, which is into workforce solutions, IT, and staffing, has announced the rebranding of its DISYS operations in India as Dexian India.

“This move is part of Dexian’s strategy to solidify its global brand identity and showcase the availability of the company’s comprehensive platform of staffing and business solutions for clients in countries and regions around the world, now including India,” the company said in a statement.

The 30 year-old company’s operations in India began in 2011 and since then it has opened offices in Chennai, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With a current headcount of more than 1,500 employees, the company has announced to expand its operation in India with more hiring in the future.

Currently, the company provides staffing services to a varied list of prominent clients, including manufacturing companies and companies with product-based services.

Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO, over telephone said, “Our teams in India are a core component of our global platform of IT staffing and business solutions.” 

Kumar Rajagopalan, Country Head India, Dexian said, “We believe the future belongs to innovators and problem solvers.”

“We leverage innovation to deliver proven technology and employment solutions by connecting the right talent and tools with the right organisations to produce new levels of business success for our clients and consultants,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US