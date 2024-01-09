GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Staffing firm DISYS rebranded as Dexian India

January 09, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

U.S. based Dexian, which is into workforce solutions, IT, and staffing, has announced the rebranding of its DISYS operations in India as Dexian India.

“This move is part of Dexian’s strategy to solidify its global brand identity and showcase the availability of the company’s comprehensive platform of staffing and business solutions for clients in countries and regions around the world, now including India,” the company said in a statement.

The 30 year-old company’s operations in India began in 2011 and since then it has opened offices in Chennai, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai.

With a current headcount of more than 1,500 employees, the company has announced to expand its operation in India with more hiring in the future.

Currently, the company provides staffing services to a varied list of prominent clients, including manufacturing companies and companies with product-based services.

Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO, over telephone said, “Our teams in India are a core component of our global platform of IT staffing and business solutions.” 

Kumar Rajagopalan, Country Head India, Dexian said, “We believe the future belongs to innovators and problem solvers.”

“We leverage innovation to deliver proven technology and employment solutions by connecting the right talent and tools with the right organisations to produce new levels of business success for our clients and consultants,” he added.

