ADVERTISEMENT

SSKL rolls out ERP system for efficient stock management

January 29, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd. (SSKL) has announced the introduction of internal Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, capturing 25 nuanced aspects of each saree, from design intricacies to colour schemes and acquisition details.

The technology-driven approach adopted by SSKL has enabled the swift identification of fast and slow-moving stock, allowing efficient inter-store stock transfers tailored to localized preferences.

“This optimization not only enhances throughput but also elevates customer satisfaction by aligning inventory with the unique tastes and preferences of each location,” the company said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ERP system goes beyond traditional inventory management. With a meticulous focus on 25 aspects of each saree, the system provides invaluable insights into merchandising, facilitating precise analysis within the purchase department,” the company said.

“Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for analytics, the system ensures stock efficiency, setting a new benchmark in the industry,” it added.

Prasad Chalavadi, Managing Director SSKL said, “The technology deployed now is custom made, tailored based on the requirements of the business on the supply side as well as on the sale side.”

“We have built custom reporting layers to fetch data whenever we need and how ever we need to run the reports effectively,” he said.

“This integration of systems has empowered us with regular dashboard analysis, allowing us to make informed decisions and strategically drive the company forward,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US