SSKL rolls out ERP system for efficient stock management

January 29, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd. (SSKL) has announced the introduction of internal Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, capturing 25 nuanced aspects of each saree, from design intricacies to colour schemes and acquisition details.

The technology-driven approach adopted by SSKL has enabled the swift identification of fast and slow-moving stock, allowing efficient inter-store stock transfers tailored to localized preferences.

“This optimization not only enhances throughput but also elevates customer satisfaction by aligning inventory with the unique tastes and preferences of each location,” the company said in a statement.

“The ERP system goes beyond traditional inventory management. With a meticulous focus on 25 aspects of each saree, the system provides invaluable insights into merchandising, facilitating precise analysis within the purchase department,” the company said.

“Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for analytics, the system ensures stock efficiency, setting a new benchmark in the industry,” it added.

Prasad Chalavadi, Managing Director SSKL said, “The technology deployed now is custom made, tailored based on the requirements of the business on the supply side as well as on the sale side.”

“We have built custom reporting layers to fetch data whenever we need and how ever we need to run the reports effectively,” he said.

“This integration of systems has empowered us with regular dashboard analysis, allowing us to make informed decisions and strategically drive the company forward,” he added.

