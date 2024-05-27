ADVERTISEMENT

SSKL Q4 net profit rises 42% to ₹28.73 crore

Updated - May 27, 2024 08:08 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 08:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd. (SSKL) reported fourth-quarter net profit rose 42% year-on-year to ₹28.73 crore. Total revenue climbed 11.3% to ₹359.64 crore. For FY24, profit grew 3.36% to ₹100.87 crore.

Total revenue for the full year rose to ₹1,373.55 crore from ₹1,351.47 crore.

Bharadwaj Rachamadugu, Senior Vice President, SSKL said, “We delivered a marginal growth in revenue and profit during the year despite several market adversities in consumer markets.”

“Our endeavour to grow in Chennai and Tamil Nadu market has been very encouraging as of now we have expanded to nine stores with almost 63,000 sq. ft. space. We will further expand in these markets and would like to replicate the success we had achieved in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka,” he added.

“Once we have a sizable business, we will establish large warehousing facilities to cater to Chennai and rest of Tamil Nadu to bring in efficiencies in stock management and optimisation of costs,” he further said. 

