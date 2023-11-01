SRM Group forays into cement business with SRMPR Cements

November 01, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Diversified conglomerate SRM Group announced its foray into cement business with the introduction of a subsidiary SRMPR Cements.

The company, which had invested about ₹225 crore in facilities, said it had a production capacity of 4.20 lakh tonnes per annum and proposed to increase it to 10 million tonnes in the next three years.

“We are poised to become a major player in the Indian cement market. We are venturing into the cement market with Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC). We will start exporting it from November 15 to Maldives, Indonesia and Sri Lanka,” said SRMPR Cements CEO Ohm Prakash.

The company would soon start producing a wide range of cement products, including Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) and high-performance cement. It would also focus on sustainable building materials, such as white cement and cement for other applications.

“Our brand equity under the SRM brand is very strong. It was a natural extension for us to offer our brand for the public to choose from. Also, cement as a business is witnessing a good demand in the state due to the numerous infrastructure projects being undertaken,” said SRM Group Chairman Ravi Pachamuthu.

According to Mr. Prakash, the company has three production facilities in Tamil Nadu and one in Andhra Pradesh. It plans to increase the number of dealers from 100 to 1,000.

