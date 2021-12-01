Srinivasan Swamy elected AFAA chairman

CHENNAI

01 December 2021 22:38 IST

Srinivasan Swamy was elected chairman of the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) on Wednesday for a term of four years. Mr. Swamy, the chairman of RK Swamy Hansa Group, has held leadership positions in several industry bodies.

AFAA is represented in India by the Advertising Council of India (ACI) whose members are The Advertising Club, Advertising Agencies Association of India, the India Chapter of International Advertising Association, Indian Broadcasting and Digital Association, and the Indian Society of Advertisers.

