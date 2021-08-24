SriLankan to add India destinations, flights

SriLankan Airlines said it will strengthen its presence in India by adding more destinations and frequencies for passenger convenience.

It currently operates four flights a week from Chennai, three flights a week from Mumbai, and once a week from Bengaluru to its hub in Colombo.

It has decided to introduce a host of frequency enhancements out of key Indian cities into Colombo effective September 1.

Currently, India accounts for more than 120 million fully-vaccinated citizens that has resulted in reawakening interest in travel, the airline said.

From September, the airline will resume services between Colombo and Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram and Cochin with flights once a week, while Hyderabad and New Delhi would be connected to Colombo with twice-weekly flights.

Further, its operations out of Chennai and Mumbai will expand up to five times a week while its Bengaluru-Colombo services will be enhanced to three times a week.

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, the airline flew to 11 Indian cities with over 120 flights a week.