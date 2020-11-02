Srikalahasthi Pipes net falls 31% to ₹25 crore

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd. (formerly Lanco Industries) has posted standalone net profit of ₹25 crore for the second quarter ended September against ₹36 crore in the year-earlier period.The maker of ductile iron (DI) pipes had posted a net loss of ₹8 crore during the first quarter following COVID-019-led lockdown.
SPL produced 64,872 tonnes of DI Pipes against 77,407 tonnes. Total income contracted to ₹414 crore from ₹475 crore.
Normalcy has been resorted at the plant since September 2020 and it is functioning at full capacity. The company is having sufficient orders in hand, said G.S. Rathi, wholetime director, SPL.
The on-going expansion projects in respect of commissioning of new blast furnace and creating DI pipes capacity of four lakh tonnes is on as per schedule, he said.
