‘Sri City attracting air-conditioning majors’

Sri City, an integrated business city at Tada, near Chennai, is now considered as the “Cool Capital of India,’ with seven air-conditioning manufacturers having set up units and started operations there, said a top official.

These key players in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions have committed to invest ₹3,820 crore over a period of time and provide jobs to more than 9,300 people.

Daikin Airconditioning India has set up a manufacturing facility at a cost of ₹1,000 crore. The unit will provide 3,000 jobs in phases.

“The commitment of all these companies to India’s Atmanirbhar strategy and ‘Make in India’ ambition are commendable,” said founder MD Ravindra Sannareddy in an interaction.

According to him, major players such as Blue Star, Amber, Epack Durable, Havells, IAPL Group (Mitsubishi Electric) and Thermax have set up shop, boosting domestic production and reducing reliance on imports.

Till recently, Neemrana in Rajasthan hosted some of the AC original equipment manufacturers such as Daikin, Havells and De Diamond Electric among others. However, Sri City, besides hosting a greater number of AC manufacturing companies, component suppliers and their supply chain partners, offers symbiotic ecosystem for air-conditioners manufacturing sector, he said.

It is estimated that by 2027, close to 50% of air conditioners produced in India will originate from Sri City. This ambitious forecast underscores the Sri City’s rapid evolution into a central hub for HVAC manufacturing, he said.

Speaking about the calendar year 2023, he said it was a particularly noteworthy development with the emergence of Sri City as the undisputed air-conditioner manufacturing hub of India.

Sri City ended CY23 by attracting investments of over ₹9,000 crore with the investors aiming at providing more than 21,500 new jobs. Six companies kick-started construction work, 18 units commenced full-fledged operations and seven existing units expanded operations.

“Despite several challenges, Sri City units have achieved remarkable growth in CY2023 by making significant strides in promoting economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and fostering sustainable development. I am happy that Sri City maintains momentum as a global investment destination,” he said.

Going forward, Sri City remains committed to its core values of growth, sustainability, and inclusivity. The city has ambitious plans to expand its industrial base, attract further investments, and create a thriving knowledge economy, he concluded.

