Sree Kailas to set up ₹150-cr. industrial and warehousing project

Sree Kailas Group, which is into logistics parks, paper segment, construction and infrastructure, has partnered Indospace to set up a six lakh sq. ft warehousing and industrial project at Sunguvarchatram, near Sriperumbudur, at an investment of ₹150 crore.

It is the third project of Sree Kailas in the State after Chennai and Coimbatore. The new project is coming up on 30 acre of prime industrial land. The work would be completed within 18 months from the date of commencement of construction, said S. Rajkumar, chairman, Sree Kailas Group.

“The presence of industry giants in mobile phones and electronics, manufacturing and proximity to Oragadam and Sriperumbudur makes Sunguvarchatram one of the most sought-after areas for commercial and residential real-estate properties," he said.

Sunguvarchatram is all set to emulate the success of Oragadam. It has great scope for setting up world-class, next-generation, A-Grade industrial and logistics parks catering to the requirement of FMCG, e-commerce, and industrial users, he pointed out.

The Group has established more than 2 million sq. ft of warehousing space in the State and Kochi. It is also planning to establish industrial-cum-logistics parks across tier I cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad and Tier II cities such as Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirapalli, Coimbatore, Cochin and Hosur.

Indospace is a developer of industrial parks and warehouses..