Springer Nature ties up with ICSSR for 2nd edition of National Research Tour

Springer Nature India which has been advancing discovery has announced a tie up with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Ministry of Education, for the 2nd edition of its National Research Tour.

This year’s tour is aimed at further enhancing research capabilities and empower academic institutions and researchers across the country by bringing world-class resources and knowledge to their doorsteps, Springer Nature India said.

Research Integrity, Open Access, SDGs and Equity in Research will be the central theme of the 30-day tour of 17 cities across 9 states in India, it added.

As part of the tour a bus will now traverse key cities and educational institutions across India, providing hands-on workshops, training sessions, and access to the latest tools and insights.

The tour will also cover different facets of academia and research, wit-h a special focus on Research Integrity, Open Access and Transformative Agreements.

Through direct engagement during the tour, Springer Nature aims to specifically enhance the research output from India and establish nurturing relationships with eminent researchers, academic institutions, and industry leaders, it said.

Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature India said, “We are committed to nurturing and supporting the research ecosystem in India, by focusing especially on Research Integrity, SDGs and Open Access.”

“By bringing our expertise and global resources directly to researchers across the country, we aim to foster greater collaboration, innovation, and access to world-class knowledge. This initiative is a testament of our dedication towards driving impactful research,” he added.

Dhananjay Singh, Member Secretary, ICSSR, in a statement said “This initiative brings vital resources, knowledge, and global best practices directly to researchers across the country, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to both national and international academic dialogues.

“We believe this collaboration will inspire a new generation of scholars and foster innovative research that addresses the pressing challenges facing our society,” Prof. Singh said.

The key objectives of the National Research Tour include strengthening the research ecosystem within universities and research institutes specifically at NITs, IIMs, prominent medical schools, CSIR labs and, DST institutes, government universities, as well some leading private universities among others.