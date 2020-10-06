Spoton scales up hubs in Nagpur, Bengaluru, Chennai

Spoton Logistics Pvt. Ltd. has expanded its logistics network by scaling up logistics hubs in Nagpur, Bengaluru, and Chennai respectively ahead of the festive season, the company said on Tuesday. The hubs will also support future growth in the regions, it added.

Currently enabling the delivery of 17,500 consignment notes (about 1,40,000 pieces) each day, Spoton Logistics is expecting a significant surge this festive season with retail, e-commerce, and FMCG sectors driving this spike, it added.

Abhik Mitra, MD & CEO, Spoton Logistics said “With an increased adoption of e-commerce in the country, companies are betting big on online sales this festive season. The just-in-time expansion will help us significantly increase scalability for our customers while our web portal for them would ensure paperless and quick transactions.”