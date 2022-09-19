Spotflock signs MoU with INCOIS to work on ocean info

ADVERTISEMENT

Spotflock Technologies Private Ltd., a technology company, said it has signed an MoU with the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) for promoting ocean information and advisory services by applying ‘deep tech’ to increase the accuracy in predicting outcomes in various industries.

The firm specialises in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing.

The collaboration is aimed at pooling capabilities and resources to aid in the development of a collaborative framework and deep technology applications in the domains of ocean science and services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Globally sectors related to ocean and Government departments use deep-tech tools like data pre-processing tools, data visualisations, business intelligence, AI, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Blockchain, and IoT.

In India, the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) is implementing the Ocean Services, Modelling, Applications, Resources, and Technology (O-SMART) scheme.

Established as an autonomous body in 1998, INCOIS is mandated to provide the best possible ocean information and advisory services through sustained ocean observations and constant improvements through systematic and focused research.

Sridhar Seshadri, CEO & co-founder, Spotflock said, “We will work closely on classifying and tracking species in Indian oceans by using CNN-based models for identifying potential fishing zone, information gathering, impact of climate change on species population, track migration routes of species by adopting AI-driven early warning systems for authorities to react expediently and confine environmental pollution, habitat modelling and species distribution.”