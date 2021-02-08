Business

Spirit AeroSystems picks Infosys for tech

Spirit AeroSystems, an aerostructures manufacturer, has chosen Infosys as its technology integration partner to help drive and set up end-to-end applications and infrastructure integration of a few of Bombardier’s former aerostructures and aftermarket services assets which have been recently acquired by Spirit, Infosys said in a statement.

As an exclusive IT partner, Infosys would leverage its system integration expertise, ecosystem partners, and expertise in the aviation sector to develop an IT framework, which would be built on infrastructure solutions powered by Infosys Cobalt, it said.

The partnership would enable Spirit AeroSystems to empower stakeholders by transforming business applications and facilitating agile, resilient operations on the cloud.

